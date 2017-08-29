Auburn Fall Auction set for another year, more classics

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Classic cars and droves of people are expected over the next several days at the famous Auburn Auction Park.

The Auburn Fall Auction presented by Auctions America returns for another year. In 2016, more than 85,000 people attended. Millions of dollars were spent on the auction block.

This year, some of the most memorable cars ever produced will hit the auction block. According to Auctions America, a 1933 Duesenberg Model SJ “Sweep Panel” Phaeton will fetch somewhere between $2.5 million and $3 million when it hits the block. The car has a well-known owner history, including the Lyon Family Collection.

The auction will also feature at 1931 Auburn Eight Phaeton Sedan, a 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton, and a 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe.

Recognizable automobiles include a 1974 AMC Hornet Hatchback “Astro Spiral” that was used as a stunt car in “James Bond: The Man with the Golden Gun.” A 1966 Batmobile used in the 1960s television show will also go up for auction with the 1966 Yamaha Batcycle. Also featured will be a 1969 “General Lee” Dodge Charger used in the 2005 remake of “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

A 1987 Rolls Royce will also be available for auction. The vehicle was used in the United States to chauffeur British dignitaries when visiting Washington, D.C. It’s most famous passenger included Princess Diana on two separate occasions.

Approximately 850 cars are expected to hit the dual ring auction block.

The Auburn Fall Auction is more than cars. This year, former NASCAR Champion Rusty Wallace will sign autographs on Saturday. Dave Kindig, from the Velocity television show “Bitchin’ Rides” will sign autographs on Saturday.

A Kid’s Scavenger Hunt will take place each day of the event and gives children a chance to win prizes. Monster trucks and stunt bikes return with performances scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Helicopter rides are available Friday – Sunday that will fly high over the auction park.

The always popular Car Corral and Swap Meet return.

Gates open daily at 8:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday with auctions starting at 11 a.m. Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Admission is $15 for a single day or $50 for all four days. Parking is included with admission. Children 12 and under and first responders and military get in FREE.

The Auburn Auction Park is located at 5536 County Road 11-A in Auburn.