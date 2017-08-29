Adviser to EPA chief cited for federal banking violations

WASHINGTON (AP) — A high-ranking political appointee at the Environmental Protection Agency has been cited by federal regulators for unspecified violations while serving as the top executive at an Oklahoma bank.

Albert “Kell” Kelly was hired earlier this year as a senior adviser to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. Kelly was previously the chairman of SpiritBank, headquartered in Tulsa.

An order disclosed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation bars Kelly from working for any U.S. financial institution after regulators determined he violated laws or regulations, leading to a financial loss for his bank. The order does not specify what Kelly is alleged to have done. The bank declined to comment.