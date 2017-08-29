8/29 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 29, 2017, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Ben Davis (16) 2-0 338 1

2. Warren Central (1) 1-1 260 2

3. Lawrence Central – 2-0 252 4

4. Carmel – 1-1 238 3

5. Center Grove – 1-1 204 5

6. Ft. Wayne Snider – 2-0 190 7

7. Valparaiso – 2-0 120 9

8. Indpls N. Central – 2-0 64 NR

9. Avon – 1-1 58 6

10. Lawrence North – 2-0 54 NR

Others receiving votes: Columbus North 36. Westfield 26. Lafayette Jeff 18. Hamilton Southeastern 6. Penn 4. Brownsburg 2.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Roncalli (9) 2-0 324 3

2. New Palestine (3) 2-0 300 4

3. Indpls Cathedral (5) 0-2 226 2

4. Castle – 2-0 214 7

5. Columbus East – 1-1 204 1

6. Concord – 2-0 178 9

7. Zionsville – 1-1 112 5

8. Bloomington South – 1-1 94 8

9. LaPorte – 1-1 42 6

10. Kokomo – 1-1 38 10

Others receiving votes: Decatur Central 32. Bedford N. Lawrence 26. Elkhart Central 24. Michigan City 22. New Albany 14. Lafayette Harrison 12. Terre Haute North 6. McCutcheon 2.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. NorthWood (11) 2-0 324 1

2. Ev. Reitz (6) 2-0 314 2

3. Ev. Central – 2-0 238 4

4. Lowell – 2-0 212 5

5. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 2-0 190 6

6. Lebanon – 2-0 138 10

7. New Haven – 2-0 122 8

8. E. Central – 1-1 118 3

9. Plymouth – 2-0 94 9

10. Mishawaka – 1-1 40 7

Others receiving votes: Greenwood 32. Marion 22. E. Chicago 18. Silver Creek 6. Northridge 4. Angola 2. Delta 2.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. W. Lafayette (15) 2-0 330 2

2. Gibson Southern – 2-0 268 4

3. Indpls Ritter – 2-0 230 5

4. Mishawaka Marian (1) 2-0 208 6

5. Indpls Chatard – 1-1 196 3

6. Ft. Wayne Concordia – 1-1 154 1

7. Ev. Memorial – 2-0 134 7

8. Ft. Wayne Luers (1) 2-0 126 9

9. Brownstown – 2-0 90 8

10. Danville – 2-0 32 NR

Others receiving votes: Andrean 26. Garrett 26. Lawrenceburg 26. Guerin Catholic 14. Heritage Hills 6. Indpls Brebeuf 4.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Eastbrook (15) 2-0 336 1

2. Woodlan (1) 2-0 294 2

3. Indpls Scecina (1) 2-0 268 3

4. Rensselaer – 2-0 210 7

5. Ev. Mater Dei – 1-1 194 4

6. Milan – 2-0 124 9

7. Southridge – 1-1 94 5

8. Linton – 1-1 88 8

9. Tipton – 2-0 74 NR

10. Triton Central – 2-0 62 NR

Others receiving votes: Whiting 44. Shenandoah 30. Western Boone 24. N. Posey 24. Mitchell 2. Lapel 2.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pioneer (16) 2-0 338 1

2. Carroll (Flora) – 2-0 292 4

3. Monroe Central (1) 2-0 236 5

4. Fountain Central – 2-0 176 7

5. Indpls Lutheran – 1-1 166 2

6. Churubusco – 2-0 148 8

7. W. Washington – 2-0 96 9

8. Lafayette Catholic – 0-2 92 6

9. Adams Central – 1-1 90 3

10. Southwood – 2-0 88 10

Others receiving votes: Eastern Greene 38. Northfield 30. S. Adams 26. Eastside 18. N. Decatur 14. Triton 6. N. Vermillion 4. Sheridan 4. Indpls Arlington 4. Attica 2. Culver 2.