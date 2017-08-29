8/29 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 29, 2017, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Ben Davis (16) 2-0 338 1
2. Warren Central (1) 1-1 260 2
3. Lawrence Central – 2-0 252 4
4. Carmel – 1-1 238 3
5. Center Grove – 1-1 204 5
6. Ft. Wayne Snider – 2-0 190 7
7. Valparaiso – 2-0 120 9
8. Indpls N. Central – 2-0 64 NR
9. Avon – 1-1 58 6
10. Lawrence North – 2-0 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Columbus North 36. Westfield 26. Lafayette Jeff 18. Hamilton Southeastern 6. Penn 4. Brownsburg 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Roncalli (9) 2-0 324 3
2. New Palestine (3) 2-0 300 4
3. Indpls Cathedral (5) 0-2 226 2
4. Castle – 2-0 214 7
5. Columbus East – 1-1 204 1
6. Concord – 2-0 178 9
7. Zionsville – 1-1 112 5
8. Bloomington South – 1-1 94 8
9. LaPorte – 1-1 42 6
10. Kokomo – 1-1 38 10
Others receiving votes: Decatur Central 32. Bedford N. Lawrence 26. Elkhart Central 24. Michigan City 22. New Albany 14. Lafayette Harrison 12. Terre Haute North 6. McCutcheon 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. NorthWood (11) 2-0 324 1
2. Ev. Reitz (6) 2-0 314 2
3. Ev. Central – 2-0 238 4
4. Lowell – 2-0 212 5
5. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 2-0 190 6
6. Lebanon – 2-0 138 10
7. New Haven – 2-0 122 8
8. E. Central – 1-1 118 3
9. Plymouth – 2-0 94 9
10. Mishawaka – 1-1 40 7
Others receiving votes: Greenwood 32. Marion 22. E. Chicago 18. Silver Creek 6. Northridge 4. Angola 2. Delta 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. W. Lafayette (15) 2-0 330 2
2. Gibson Southern – 2-0 268 4
3. Indpls Ritter – 2-0 230 5
4. Mishawaka Marian (1) 2-0 208 6
5. Indpls Chatard – 1-1 196 3
6. Ft. Wayne Concordia – 1-1 154 1
7. Ev. Memorial – 2-0 134 7
8. Ft. Wayne Luers (1) 2-0 126 9
9. Brownstown – 2-0 90 8
10. Danville – 2-0 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Andrean 26. Garrett 26. Lawrenceburg 26. Guerin Catholic 14. Heritage Hills 6. Indpls Brebeuf 4.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Eastbrook (15) 2-0 336 1
2. Woodlan (1) 2-0 294 2
3. Indpls Scecina (1) 2-0 268 3
4. Rensselaer – 2-0 210 7
5. Ev. Mater Dei – 1-1 194 4
6. Milan – 2-0 124 9
7. Southridge – 1-1 94 5
8. Linton – 1-1 88 8
9. Tipton – 2-0 74 NR
10. Triton Central – 2-0 62 NR
Others receiving votes: Whiting 44. Shenandoah 30. Western Boone 24. N. Posey 24. Mitchell 2. Lapel 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pioneer (16) 2-0 338 1
2. Carroll (Flora) – 2-0 292 4
3. Monroe Central (1) 2-0 236 5
4. Fountain Central – 2-0 176 7
5. Indpls Lutheran – 1-1 166 2
6. Churubusco – 2-0 148 8
7. W. Washington – 2-0 96 9
8. Lafayette Catholic – 0-2 92 6
9. Adams Central – 1-1 90 3
10. Southwood – 2-0 88 10
Others receiving votes: Eastern Greene 38. Northfield 30. S. Adams 26. Eastside 18. N. Decatur 14. Triton 6. N. Vermillion 4. Sheridan 4. Indpls Arlington 4. Attica 2. Culver 2.