Special City Council meeting to focus on Opioid Problem

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Opioid overdoses continue to be one of the highest causes of death across the country, now Fort Wayne City Council is going to see what they can do to fight the problem.

Councilors are holding a special meeting Tuesday night to talk about the opioid epidemic. Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan, Captain Kevin Hunter and many others will be speaking at Council.

5th District Representative Geoff Paddock called for the meeting and encourages the public to come to help fight the problem.

“This is an epidemic,” Councilman Paddock said. “When you see an epidemic you really need to put your arms around it. We really need to find out how we can prevent that (overdoses) from happening and how we can treat folks that need our help.”

The meeting starts is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Citzens Square. The public is welcome to attend.