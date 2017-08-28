Silver Alert declared for Zionsville man

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Zionsville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an man from Zionsville, Indiana.

Zionsville is about 17 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Ryan Weisberger is a 29-year-old man. He’s 6’3″, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Weisberger was last seen Monday at 2 p.m. He was wearing a green hat with a white bill, a black and white plaid button-up shirt, and gray shorts.

Police say he might be disoriented and need medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ryan Weisberger, contact the Zionsville Police Department at 765-482-1412 ext. 8 or 911.