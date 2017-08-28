Sequoia saplings growing at southern Indiana monastery

ST. MEINRAD, Ind. (AP) — Some saplings growing at a Roman Catholic monastery could someday change its look in a big way.

Fifteen of the 20 sequoias that were planted in April 2016 are still growing on the grounds of St. Meinrad Archabbey. Monastery facilities director Andy Hagedorn tells The (Jasper) Herald that any trees surviving until next summer have a chance of reaching their full lifespan, which can exceed 2,000 years.

Sequoias in their native habitat in northern California can reach several hundred feet tall.

The saplings for the monastery about 50 miles east of Evansville were donated by Matthew Auman, president of Greenwood-based Dew Harvest. Auman says it is difficult to establish the sequoias but he’s inspired by some of the trees having already been living when Jesus was born.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.