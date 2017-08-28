SACS to host final public meeting on building upgrades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The community will have one last chance Monday night to provide input on facility improvements in the Southwest Allen County Schools district.

Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Philip G. Downs and Business Manager Jim Coplen organized a series of community dialogues to collect input about what the community would like to see “for the next 20-30 years in Southwest Allen County School’s infrastructure, maintenance and capital projects/improvement plans.”

Downs said the community is growing, and the district will need to grow with it. The public meetings focus on the general scope of the work that will be required within the district and financing.

IPFW will facilitate the discussion then generate a report based on the findings. That report is expected to be available late September.

The meeting will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at Covington Elementary School (2430 W. Hamilton Road, South).