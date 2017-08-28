Red Cross NE Indiana sends volunteers to Hurricane Harvey relief

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Red Cross Northeast Indiana has already sent seven volunteers to Texas. They’re expecting to send volunteers to provide relief for at least six months.

“It’s devastating,” said executive director Katherine McAulay. “I see the families that have been affected and see that this is only the beginning. I see the conditions of many of them just as they’re being saved from their apartments or their homes and know that’s how they’re going to arrive at shelters and need shelter once they get there.”

They’re sending volunteers to a shelter in Austin, Texas, handing out food, water, blankets, tools and supplies. They’re also providing mental health services and medication.

“It’s important for volunteers across the United States to go because this is such a mass disaster,” McAulay continued. “It’s going to be a long term disaster. So we get out the individuals that can go very quickly. We’ll rotate them out with other individuals and in the meantime that gives us time to train new volunteers, people who are seeing the stories on the news and want to be able to help.”

Two men from the organization, Clayton Martin and Pete Kos, are delivering an emergency response vehicle. They’ll then stay and provide relief for at least two weeks.

“You’re heart just goes out to the people,” Martin said. “It really, really does. Some are in shock and they don’t know what to do. You try to console them. Try to help them out as much as you can. You’re just there for them.”

Anyone who’d like to donate to the Red Cross’ Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund can go to the main page of wane.com. There’s a banner you can click and then donate to the effort.