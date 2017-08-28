Police say Indiana State University student shot in leg

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say an Indiana State University student was wounded in the leg during a shooting near the Terre Haute campus.

Officials say the shooting happened about 2 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood just north of the campus.

Police say the student was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries but didn’t immediately release any details about the circumstances of the shooting. Terre Haute police are overseeing the investigation.

