Police: Driver registers .40 BAC after crash

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Missouri woman was arrested Friday afternoon in southern Indiana for driving while intoxicated after she blew a .40 following a two vehicle crash.

The crash took place just after 4 p.m. on U.S. 41. Neither driver required medical attention, but an Indiana State Trooper responding to the scene noticed a strong odor of alcohol from on eof the drivers. According to the trooper, Amy Vogt, 41, of Arnold, Missouri was slurring her speech and had trouble keeping her balance.

When she submitted to a blood test, it registered a blood alcohol content of .40, well above the legal limit of .08.

Vogt was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she was being held without bond as of Saturday morning.