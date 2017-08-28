Police bust underage party, take in 21

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in LaGrange County arrested eight people and released 13 more to their parents after busting up a party early Sunday morning.

LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 2 a.m. Sunday to a home along South 075 West in Wolcottville on a noise complaint. When officers arrived, they found several minors drinking at the home, a police report said.

Deputies arrested 13 juveniles and eight adults. The juveniles were released to their parents after being bought to the LaGrange County Jail; the adults were booked on charges of Possession of Alcohol by a Minor.