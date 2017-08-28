Play about Notre Dame founder to premiere Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame says a one-person play about its founder will premiere Wednesday on the South Bend campus in a performance that’s free and open to the public.

“Sorin: A Notre Dame Story,” about the life and work of the Rev. Edward Sorin, will be presented at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Four Notre Dame alumni collaborated on the production — director Patrick Vassel, playwright Christina Telesca Gorman, performer Matthew Goodrich and projection designer Ryan Belock. Vassel is currently the associate and supervising director of the Broadway smash hit “Hamilton” in Chicago and Los Angeles.

Following several performances at Notre Dame this fall, “Sorin” will tour nationally through the end of 2018. The school says tickets will always be free.

