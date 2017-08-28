Planned Indiana state forest logging alarms opponents

NASHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Some activists are concerned that proposed logging in nearly 300 acres in a southern Indiana state park will disrupt hiking trails and animal habitats.

The state Department of Natural Resources plans to sell the logging opportunity in the Yellowwood State Forest near Nashville to a private bidder.

State forester John Seifert says the state could gain about $150,000 in contracts but it would depend on the grade value and type of wood harvested.

The agency estimates about 1,500 trees could be cut down in the area, but opponents with the Indiana Forest Alliance say the logging plan is vague and that more than four times as many trees could logged.

Forest alliance director Jeff Stant says he’s concern that the logging will harm the forest and destroy its wilderness character

