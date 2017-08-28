Pickup pulled from Huntington Reservoir

Video courtesy Sandy Bradley via Facebook

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) A pickup truck was pulled from the waters of Huntington Reservoir on Sunday after it slid off the boat ramp.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials told NewsChannel 15 that around 6 p.m. Sunday, a man was attempting to load a boat onto a trailer after a day of boating on the reservoir. The man reportedly backed his Chevrolet pickup and trailer down the boat ramp, but had to stop to adjust the trailer, DNR said.

At that point, the truck hit a spot of algae on the ramp and it slid backward into the water. The truck became fully submerged in the reservoir.

DNR divers went into the lake and were able to hook a tow truck’s cable to the truck and trailer. They were eventually pulled from the water.

No injuries were reported.