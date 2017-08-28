Parkview celebrates 1,000,000th special events visitor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Parkview Field celebrated a milestone Monday during the Rotary of Fort Wayne’s weekly luncheon meeting. The home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps used the meeting, held in the ballpark’s Suite Level Lounge, to acknowledge there have been one million visitors to the park since it opened in 2009 for non-baseball special events.

“It’s a testament to the support this community has given Parkview Field,” said Parkview Field Events Manager Holly Rainey. “The ballpark and all of its event spaces have become sought after locations for making memories, whether it is during ball games or banquets.”

Parkview Field regularly hosts a variety of events in addition to minor league baseball games including Fort4Fitness, K105 Country Fest along with weddings, parties, business meetings, conferences, luncheons and more. More than 700 non-baseball events a year are estimated to take place at Parkview Field.