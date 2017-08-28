Oña, Arias each tally two hits in TinCaps loss

LANSING, Mich. – TinCaps left fielder Jorge Oña had another multi-hit game on Monday evening, but Fort Wayne lost to the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays), 6-5 at Cooley Law School Stadium. Oña had two hits for the second straight night and has 32 multi-hit games this season.

Lansing (24-40, 61-69) scored right off the bat with a run in the bottom of the first inning. After two quick outs, the Lugnuts picked up three straight singles, including an RBI single from Mitch Nay to take a 1-0 lead.

Fort Wayne (39-25, 65-69) responded in the top of the second. With Oña at second base and two outs, center fielder Buddy Reed singled, scoring Oña to tie the game, 1-1. Reed then stole second base and scored when shortstop Gabriel Arias singled into left field to put Fort Wayne in front, 2-1. Arias had two hits in the game, which is the 17-year-old’s fourth multi-hit game in his last five games.

The TinCaps added to their lead in the top of the fifth. Second baseman Nate Easley doubled with runners on second and third base to score Arias from second and give Fort Wayne a 3-1 edge. Third baseman Hudson Potts followed with a groundout that brought home designated hitter Tyler Selesky from third for a 4-1 advantage. Easley then scored from third on a wild pitch to push the Fort Wayne lead to 5-1.

The Lugnuts stormed back in the bottom of the fifth. With the bases loaded and no outs, Joshua Palacios hit a sacrifice fly to right field to bring in one run and cut the TinCaps’ advantage to 5-2. David Jacob then singled with runners on the corners to score another run and make it a 5-3 ballgame. Two batters later, with two outs and runners on second and third, J.B. Woodman homered to left field to give Lansing back the lead, 6-5. The half inning began with an error, so only one run in the inning was earned.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Lake Bachar (L) struck out three batters and didn’t walk anyone in six innings on the mound, although he gave up 10 hits. Bachar allowed six runs in the game, but only two of the runs were earned.

Lansing starting pitcher Dalton Rodriguez gave up all five runs in his five innings of work while allowing five hits and striking out three batters.

The TinCaps had runners on first and second in the top of the ninth but couldn’t bring home the tying run. Jared Carkuff (S) allowed a hit and hit a batter but picked up two strikeouts in his lone inning on the mound in the ninth.

