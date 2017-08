NOBLE CO., Ind. (WANE) The Noble County Sheriff’s Department is warning public about a scam.

The department said someone is posing as the IRS while using the Albany Police Department’s number, 260-636-7157.

Anyone who receives a call like this is asked not to call it back. Instead contact the Better Business Bureau or the Attorney General’s office.

Dispatchers have received around 80 calls Monday night regarding this scam.