Motorcycle crash ends multi-county police chase

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A multi-county police chase ended after a motorcyclist crashed early Monday morning.

The crash happened near U.S. 33 and E. 550 N. just north of Churubusco around 2 a.m.

Police at the scene told overnight reporter Michael Kuhn the chase started in Ligonier when a police officer tried to initiate a traffic stop. The motorcyclist did not stop and sped away.

Officers from several departments in Noble and Whitley counties joined the pursuit as it continued south on U.S. 33.

Police say the man eventually went off the road and crashed in the grass.

Whitley County emergency dispatchers confirmed the man was initially taken to a hospital in serious condition.

It’s not clear what caused the motorcyclist to crash, but police say a cruiser hit the bike after it went down.

No other details were immediately available.

The incident is under investigation.