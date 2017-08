WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The driver of a moped was taken to the hospital following a crash Monday morning that shut down a lane of Coliseum Blvd. About 6 o’clock, police and EMS were dispatched to the intersection of Lake Avenue and Coliseum Blvd. Upon arrival, they found the moped driver disoriented after the crash with a pickup truck. It was raining at the time although, no details have yet been provided about what caused the crash. The man was initially reported to be serious condition.

