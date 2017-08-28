Indiana soldier killed in Afghanistan lauded at funeral

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana gymnasium floor of Jonathon Hunter’s former high school became a place to pay final respects to the solider killed this month in Afghanistan.

Family, friends, soldiers and dignitaries gathered Saturday for Hunter’s funeral at Columbus East High School, from which he graduated in 2011. He was lauded for his love of children, music, sports and serving his country.

Army Chaplain Clifford Pappe says Hunter “touched many lives” as an individual, athlete and soldier.

The 23-year-old Army sergeant and 25-year-old Spec. Christopher Harris of Jackson Springs, North Carolina, were killed during an Aug. 2 attack on a NATO convoy. They were with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Hunter, married last October, was 32 days into his first deployment since joining the Army in 2014.

