Hoosiers hungry for spotlight against Buckeyes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Hoosiers will open the 2017 in a big way, hosting ESPN’s College GameDay and the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night.

Kick is set for 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

The game will mark the return of Kevin Wilson to Bloomington. Wilson, who was fired by Indiana University in December, is the new offensive coordinator at OSU.

Tom Allen – who served as Wilson’s defensive coordinator for one season at I.U. – will be making his regular season head coaching debut for the Hoosiers. He guided the Hoosiers to a loss in the Foster Farms Bowl last December following Wilson’s firing.