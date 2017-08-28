Harvey dilemma: Stay as water rises or risk flooded roads?

WASHINGTON (AP) — As floodwaters from Harvey’s downpours keep rising, some Houston-area residents must decide between staying in homes with water coming in or venturing out onto potentially deadly flooded roads.

It’s a no-win situation. There’s nowhere for the rain or these people to go. And it matters, because water kills. Even though wind is fierce, a 2014 study says water is responsible for nearly 90 percent of the deaths in hurricanes.

The National Hurricane Center urges people not to drive onto flooded roadways and to stay put if they are safe.

Former National Hurricane Center directors Neil Frank and Max Mayfield fear casualties from Harvey could rise over the next few days if stir-crazy residents decide to venture outside of their homes and into the high waters.

