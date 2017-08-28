First News Back to School: Hicksville Ex. Village Schools

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – Approximately 1,000 students in western Defiance County started a new school year Monday.

Hicksville Exempted Village Schools welcomed back students to its K-12 campus in Hicksville.

The school, designed like a triangle with a courtyard in the middle, houses all students in one central location. The new building was erected in 2009 and replaced separate elementary (K-6) and high school (7-12) buildings.

The “Home of the Aces” has a program called the “Hicksville Initiative” and is modeled after the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta. The primary focus of the program is to provide a positive culture and climate, with rigorous engaging lessons and an environment for high expectations from students, staff, and employees of the district.

The district also has a competition called the “Hicksville Shake” where students in 6th grade use social and professional skills all year long in the classroom. It includes shaking hands properly, maintaining eye contact when speaking with others, and effective conversational skills.

The K-12 building at Hicksville. A Hicksville school bus prepares to drop off students on the first day of school. The theme at Hicksville Elementary School in 2017 is fairy tales. Decorations greet students at the entrance on day one of the school year. A therapy dog arrives to greet students on the first day of school at Hicksville. The main entrance to Hicksville Schools.