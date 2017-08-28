Firefighters battle house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A home was damaged by fire late morning Monday.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just after 11 a.m. Monday to a home at 2339 Henrietta St. on a report of a fire there. At least five engines responded to the two-story home that sits off Freeman Street, between Taylor Street and Covington Road southwest of downtown.

Firefighters appeared to be focused on the second story of the home. Crews could be seen venting the roof.

Officials told NewsChannel 15 that they believe the house was vacant, so no one was at the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

No other information was available.