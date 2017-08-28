Car crashes into home on city’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A family was startled awake early Monday morning when a car crashed into their house.

Police said the female driver drove off the road shortly before 1 a.m. and ran into the corner of the house at 5708 Bowser Ave.

A woman who lives at the home told overnight reporter Michael Kuhn she had just gotten into bed when she heard the bang. She said she came outside and saw the car stopped up against the house.

Nobody was hurt and the house only had minor damage to the siding.

It’s not clear what caused the woman to go off the road, but police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The incident is under investigation.