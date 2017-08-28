7 Fort Wayne-area volunteers head to Texas for Harvey relief

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Red Cross of Northeast Indiana will send at least seven volunteers to southeast Texas to aid in relief efforts in the wake of the Hurricane Harvey disaster.
The teams will join some 40 volunteers and six emergency response vehicles deployed by the American Red Cross from around Indiana to held as floodwaters continue to rise in Texas and parts of Louisiana days after Harvey made landfall.
Clayton Martin and Pete Kos are driving an Emergency Response Vehicle to assist with distribution of food. John Judd left Sunday morning and will be working in warehousing in Dallas. Carol and Rick Wilson will leave Monday for Austin assignments working in shelters and feeding. Julia Bauer will leave Tuesday for Corpus Christi assignment in mental health care. Leslie Blakley, Disaster Program Supervisor for Northeast Indiana is going to Indianapolis on Monday to work in the Volunteer Intake Center being implemented for this disaster.
The Red Cross of Northeast Indiana said the volunteers will provide shelter, meals, relief supplies and health and mental health services in the affected areas.
With more rain and subsequent flooding expected throughout the week, The Red Cross said it would continue to monitor the situation with state and local officials to “ensure people get the help they need.”
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Individuals are encouraged to call: 1-888-684-1441 to find out ways to volunteer locally with the Red Cross. The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. The Red Cross honors donor intent. Donors can designate their donation to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts by choosing that option when donating on redcross.org or on 1-800-RED CROSS. The best way to ensure your donation will go to a specific disaster is to write the specific disaster name in the memo line of a check. We also recommend completing and mailing the donation form on redcross.org with your check.