Van Wert County Fair prepares for 161st fair

VAN WERT, OH. (WANE) – As summer winds down, many folks are looking for one last hurrah. The Van Wert County Fair could just be the event to fill up your calendar. The fair kicks off on Wednesday and runs through Labor Day.

It’s a long-standing tradition for many and this is the 161st year for the event.

Ty Coil and Brian Etzler joined First News Sunday to share what you can expect this year.

Some of the most anticipated events this go around include a cheer competition, harness racing, calf scramble, truck and tractor pull, motocross plus lawnmower and truck drag racing.

You can buy a daily wristband for $7 dollars, kids 12 and under get in for free. Youth tickets are $5. This counts for youth making state fair entrees, 4-h members, FFA, Boy scouts, girl scouts and buckeye Y members.

You purchase tickets three ways: online, at the fair office, or go to the ticket office by Grandstand during the fair.

This year there will be a Kids Dream Day, where children can drive a tractor and challenge their inner farmer. Kids of all ages are welcome.

Randy Long, Soul’d out quartet, Van Wert area community band, Trintiy and the Talleys will perform.

Culligan, Avon, Castle Windows, Silver by Design, Something from the Garden, Marsh, Triple S. Remodeling are just some of the 50 vendors.

The Van Wert County Fair is August 30th through September 4th. Click here for tickets.