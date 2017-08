FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Martin Fisher stopped by First News Sunday to show how to make tornadoes at home.

He also brought the reminder- don’t forget about the fall break coming up. Science Central will close for two weeks in September for the annual fall shutdown. This will be September 4-8 and 11-15.

Science Central will return to normal school year hours after the fall shutdown, which are Wednesday through Sunday.