Hit-and-run crash in Elkhart leaves 3 dead, including 2 children

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) – A hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Elkhart has left three people dead, including an 11-year-old and 8-month old, according to Elkhart police.

Police said a vehicle traveling north of downtown Elkhart struck five people, drove away, hit two vehicles, and drove off.

As emergency crews arrived they found five people along the side of the road.

Police identified the injured as: 22-year-old Allison Mikel Smith and Bradley Smith both of Elkhart. They were hospitalized with serious injuries.

11-year-old Courtney Smith of Elkhart died at the scene. 22-year-old Shawn Wilcott of Elkhart was taken to a hospital where he later died.

8-month-old Dolly Smith was initially taken to an Elkhart hospital. She was then beign transported to Riley Hospital but returned to Elkhart due to complications. Dolly was then taken to Comer Children’s Hospital inChicago where she died.

Police have identified the vehicle as a light-colored Cadillac that likely has front and drive-side damage. Police have not been able to develop a description of the driver.

People in the cars who were also struck were not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at (574) 295-7070.