Goal in Final 10 Minutes Lifts Fort Wayne MSOC to 2-1 Win Over Dayton

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Romain Lopez curved a shot into the upper right corner of the goal in the 80th minute to give Fort Wayne a 2-1 win over Dayton on Sunday (Aug. 27) afternoon at the Hefner Soccer Complex. It is the first win for Fort Wayne in program history over Dayton. The ‘Dons were winless in four previous meetings with the Atlantic 10 member Flyers.

Lopez’ goal was assisted by Carmelo Morales and Zach Tom. It broke a 1-1 tie following a goal by Dayton’s Trey Marchino in the 49th minute.

The only goal of the first half came off the foot of Jan Schumacher. In the 33rd minute he finished from in close for his first goal as a Mastodon. The tally was assisted by Alex Joneson and Will Hunt.

It stayed 1-0 till half, with both clubs recording five shots in the opening 45 minutes.

The ‘Dons improve to 1-0-1 with the win. Dayton falls to 0-1-1. Fort Wayne is back in action on Friday (Sept. 1) at Northern Kentucky.