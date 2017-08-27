Fort Wayne WSOC Comes up Short to Evansville

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite a scoreless first half, the Fort Wayne women’s soccer team fell to Evansville 2-1 at Hefner Soccer Complex on Sunday (Aug. 27).

Fort Wayne held the Purple Aces scoreless in the first half with Haley Lydon saving three shots. Fort Wayne had a pair of chances to score when Kassidy Simpkins took a shot on goal in the 15th minute, and Chani Warfield had a chance in the 29th minute. Each shot was saved.

Evansville got a quick goal to start the second half in the 48th minute, when Jayme-Lee Hunter knocked in a shot from about 20 yards out. Montana Portenier scored in the 68th minute on a shot off a deflection from a Mastodon defender to take a 2-0 lead.

Kendall Quinn scored the first goal of the match for the Mastodons in the 74th minute hitting a shot into the top left corner of the net for her first career goal. Breanna Buche was credit with the assist to move the score to 2-1, but the ‘Dons could not score an equalizer.

Fort Wayne and Evansville were even in shots with 10 each. Five different Mastodons had a shot on goal. Fort Wayne led in corner kicks 3-0.

Fort Wayne falls to 0-3-0, while Evansville improves to 2-2-0. The Mastodons play again on Friday (Sept. 1), when they visit the Penguins of Youngstown State at 7 p.m.