FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Southbound I-69 near Exit 302 (Jefferson Blvd/U.S. 24) is backed up after a fatal crash.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes around 1 p.m. for a crash involving at least one motorcycle.

At least one person was killed, according to emergency dispatchers.

Police have not released any information about the crash.

As of 5 p.m., southbound traffic was moving slow but being permitted to pass on the left shoulder.