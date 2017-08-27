6 arrested in Steuben Co. following ISP “saturation patrols”

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police conducted “saturation patrols” in Steuben County Friday, according to a Sunday statement from the agency.

During the patrols, eight troopers patrolled the area and made six arrests. Sgt. Matt Lazoff said the goal of the patrols was to identify individuals committing drug-related offenses.

James N. Hubbard, 39, Reading, Mich., was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy. ISP said Hubbard was pulled over by a trooper and was found two have three passengers in his vehicle he was barred from having any contact with.

28-year-old Larry B. Jones of Fort Wayne and 27-year-old Jorden A. Hoerger of New Haven were arrested on drug charges. ISP said the two men were in a vehicle that was pulled over by a trooper. During the stop and a subsequent search of the vehicle, Trooper John Silver found 30 grams of marijuana. Jones was arrested on a felony charge of possession of marijuana and Hoerger was arrested on a misdemeanor possession charge.

Also arrested was Nathan Hinsch, 29, Auburn on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. ISP said Hinsch was arrested during a traffic stop in the 1300 block of North County Road 140 West.

ISP two other individuals may have charges coming, but that will be determined by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office. ISP did not release the names of the those individuals or the nature of the investigation.

ISP “saturation patrols” are a when state troopers cover a specific area with more personnel than normal. ISP said the Fort Wayne post, which covers most of northeast Indiana, will continue conducting these types of operations in the future with a specific target on people conducting drug-related offenses.

Anyone suspecting criminal activity is encouraged to call Indiana State Police at (260) 432-8661 or (800) 552-0976. Tips can also be emailed to isp@isp.in.gov.