5 safely escape house fire on Stanford Ave.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three adults and two children were able to escape their home Sunday morning after it caught fire.

Firefighters were called to 2533 Stanford Avenue at 8:46 a.m.

The first arriving crews spotted smoke coming from the house. The family had safely evacuated but told firefighters two cats were still inside.

Firefighters found fire in a front bedroom of the one-story house and were able to extinguish it in approximately ten minutes, according to a department report.

Firefighters found both cats but only one survived.

The home sustained moderate fire and water damage and heavy smoke damage, according to a department report.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A department report said the home did not have a working smoke detector.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family.