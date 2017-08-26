USF prepares for title defense with scrimmage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Name a bigger event today.

It’s a battle with charismatic headliner and a build up that’s nearly a year in the making. Only this bout isn’t in Las Vegas, it was at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium. The reigning NAIA National Champions, St. Francis hosted a scrimmage before opening the season a week from Saturday on the road against the University of Jamestown.

The Cougars return quarterback Nick Ferrer and running back Justin Green on offense and linebacker Piercen Harnish on defense.