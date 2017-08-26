USF prepares for title defense with scrimmage

Andy McDonnell Published:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Name a bigger event today.

It’s a battle with charismatic headliner and a build up that’s nearly a year in the making. Only this bout isn’t in Las Vegas, it was at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium. The reigning NAIA National Champions, St. Francis hosted a scrimmage before opening the season a week from Saturday on the road against the University of Jamestown.

The Cougars return quarterback Nick Ferrer and running back Justin Green on offense and linebacker Piercen Harnish on defense.

Related Posts