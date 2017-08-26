US helicopter crashes off the southern coast of Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say a Black Hawk helicopter has crashed off the southern coast of Yemen while training its crew.
In a statement issued by U.S. Central Command, officials say one U.S. service member is missing and five others aboard the craft have been rescued.
The crash took place Friday evening. Officials say the accident is under investigation.
Yemen is located in the southern end of the Arabian Peninsula.
