Thousands attend annual Waynedale Community Picnic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents in the Waynedale section of Fort Wayne enjoyed the annual picnic at Waynedale Park Saturday.

The event celebrated its 15th year.

The annual event is made possible by donations from over 100 community organizations and businesses. The free, family-friendly picnic included a free lunch, snacks, bingo, kids games, an inflatable obstacle course, and appearances by local first responders.

Those in attendance could also enjoy live music and face painting.

Organizers said the annual event regularly draw around 2,000 people.