AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Celebrates 61 years. The goal is to promote and celebrate the rich automotive heritage in Northeast Indiana. Whether you’re a car enthusiast or just along for the ride, there is something for everyone at the festival.

40 unique events will come to Auburn over Labor Day Weekend. Executive Director Amber Jackson joined First News Saturday for more information.

A crowd favorite, Fast and Fabulous in Downtown Auburn, is back. This event will welcome luxury and exotic cars to join the fun in downtown including Lamborghinis, Ferraris and more. Plus you can catch a live music, food by local food trucks and Saturday night ends with fireworks over downtown Auburn

It wouldn’t be the same without traditional favorites, like the parade of classics, downtown cruise-in and ice cream social.

Tickets for the event are $10 a ticket and gets you in to all 6 areas. Garage tour tickets can be purchased at each garage or at NATMUS. These events are great ways to kick off festival fun and get your engines running for the full week ahead.

Red, White and Wine at night and will be held at Byler Lane Winery on County Road 35. Many of the ACD Festivals activities start out as big ideas and take root to make new traditions each year. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and allow guests upscale yet casual company to enjoy the custom made ACD Festival Signature Wine. There will also be food and you can listen to live music by ‘The Brat Pack’ while connect with fellow ACD supporters. The release of this wine takes place at Saturday’s event. There will be a small live auction, featuring this year’s original art for the ACD Festival Poster by John Souder. Tickets for the event are $50 each and are available at the festival’s website.

The car cruise-in is also a big deal. 800 cars cruise-in Downtown Auburn. The downtown streets are closed for this unique gathering of worldwide visitors all here to see the diverse mix of automobiles classics, hot rods, muscle cars, imports and everything in between. Bring your vehicle for display in the classic car capital of the world and stroll around the historic Auburn Courthouse as you take in the sights and sounds of this unique display of automobiles.

The festival is August 27 to September 4. Click here for specific times and events.