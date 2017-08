FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A person was shot near Huron Street and Center Street Saturday evening, according to city emergency dispatchers.

Police and other first responders were called at 8:57 p.m. Saturday to the intersection near Camp Allen Park for a reported shooting.

Dispatchers said one person was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

No other details were immediately available.

Police have not provided a suspect description.

The shooting is under investigation.