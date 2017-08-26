Room to Escape offers real-life adventure game designed with thrill seekers in mind

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Room to Escape is a real-life adventure game designed with thrill-seekers in mind. The game allows players the chance to become immersed in one of four scenarios. Whether you’re a group of friends, family members, or coworkers, your goal is simple – you have one hour to work together, crack codes and solve puzzles to escape.

Room to Escape owners Jay and Kim Hatfield joined First News for more.

The husband and wife team opened the business in 2015 and have steadily grown it over the past 24 months. Most recently, they completed the second phase of a three phase expansion. Phase I included the acquisition of an additional 1500 square feet of space for remodel and the creation of two new part-time positions. Room to Escape now employs a team of 13 and contracts ongoing projects with several local businesses.

Phase II of the expansion resulted in an all-new escape room. The new room, Cabin in the Storm, opened to the public on July 20. Similar to the company’s existing escape experiences, Cabin in the Storm is a role-playing game. Players find themselves inside a log cabin in the path of an approaching storm. The team must evacuate within 60 minutes or face the approaching peril. The group radios for help but the helicopter rescue team cannot proceed without the group’s coordinates. Surely the coordinates are located somewhere within the cabin.

According to the Hafields, Cabin in the Storm received rave reviews from their test groups and believe that’s a testament to the hard work and creativity of the team at Room to Escape.

The Future of Business Phase III of Room to Escape’s expansion includes diversification into digital markets. The company plans to announce several new ventures later this year which comes with the creation of several additional jobs.

The company recommends booking the room in advance, especially for weekend reservations. Guests can book online at room to escape dot com backslash book a game.