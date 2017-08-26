National security aide Sebastian Gorka leaves White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another aide to President Donald Trump has left the White House.

National security aide Sebastian Gorka says he has resigned. For its part, the White House says Gorka didn’t resign but no longer works there.

An ally of former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, Gorka took a hard-line view on immigration and terrorism that led to discord inside and outside the White House.

Gorka was a former editor for the conservative Breitbart News website. He joined the administration as a counterterrorism adviser, but he operated outside of the National Security Council and his exact responsibilities were not clearly outlined.

The administration has seen a number of high-profile exits in recent months, including Trump’s first press secretary, Sean Spicer, and his first chief of staff, Reince Priebus.