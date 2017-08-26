House-flipping sisters pitching HGTV show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three sisters are flipping their very first house and they’re doing it in Fort Wayne.

Isaelle, Madeline, and Brianna Peterson, ages, 12, 14, and 15, have been guided by their parents and are now taking efforts to remodeling a house as a potential idea for an HGTV show.

Dad Chris Peterson works in real estate and has pitched shows for HGTV and A&E. He recently moved to Fort Wayne from Florida to be closer with family and decided to point his children in the right direction.

The girls showed an interest in flipping houses but Chris wanted them to do one first before pitching the idea. So the girls secured an investor, built relationships with contractors and a real estate agent, and bought their first home at 3710 Hastings Road.

Saturday, the girls and some of their friends helped start the demo process.

Isabelle, Madeline, and Brianna all attend Northrop High School and they’ve invited their peers to help in the process.