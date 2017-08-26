Fort Wayne native biking cross country for diabetes awareness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Paul Harding High School graduate is biking from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco to the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City to raise awareness for type 1 diabetes. She’s riding through Fort Wayne this weekend.

56-year-old Tracy Herbert hopes to inspire kids with type I diabetes and the parents who raise them.

“When I was diagnosed almost 40 years ago, I wasn’t given any hope at all,” she said. “My goal now is to provide hope and encouragement to people I meet along the way that whatever you’re struggling with, diabetes or not, you can do anything you put your mind to.”

Since she started the 3,400 mile journey on June 13, no challenge has been big enough to stop the Fort Wayne native, not even the bear country of Eastern California.

“I got stuck in those mountains and I carried my bicycle up seven miles up to three summits and I had no bear spray with me, but it was so scary,” Herbert said. “It was incredible. I was so afraid but when I finished I said, ‘yes, I can do anything’ because I conquered my fear. It’s all about learning what scares you and conquering them.”

She’s telling diabetic kids nationwide to battle the disease one courageous step at a time. She hopes to reach the Brooklyn Bridge by mid-September.

Herbert says to look out for her book and documentary on the Diabetes Ride. To donate to the cause visit her GoFundMe campaign.