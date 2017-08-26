Firefighters battling flames at Metal X in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Firefighters are battling flames at Metal X in Waterloo.

DeKalb County emergency dispatched confirmed crews were dispatched to the business at 295 Commerce Drive in Waterloo for a fire on the property.

No other information was immediately available.

A person in the area told NewsChannel 15 one of the scrap piles was on fire. He said flames were towering 25 to 30 feet in the air.

Black, billowing smoke could be seen for several miles as it reached up into the sky.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew headed to Waterloo to gather more details.