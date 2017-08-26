Family, friends mourn loss of man struck by vehicle

Related Coverage Person struck by vehicle in New Haven, critically hurt

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A man struck by a vehicle in New Haven earlier this month has died.

Family members confirmed to NewsChannel 15 that 24-year-old Keith Yoquelet Jr. died Saturday morning. He suffered a severe brain injury from on Aug. 15 when he was struck by a vehicle on S.R. 930, according to family members.

Saturday evening, friends and family members gathered near the crash site and erected a makeshift memorial. It included a cross with Yoquelet’s name accompanied by flowers and balloons.

After the crash witnesses told police a person, now identified as Yoquelet, ran into the eastbound lanes of the road and was struck by a vehicle. Yoquelet was initially taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver that struck Yoquelet, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle with minor shoulder pain.

New Haven police have not released any additional details about the crash.

The Allen County Coroner is expected to release additional details next week.