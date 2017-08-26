Akron man in critical condition after ORV accident

Akron, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred at approximately 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning near State Road 19 and County Road 300 South.

Nathan Holloway 33 of Akron was operating an off road vehicle on S.R. 19 near C.R. 300 S when he apparently lost control. The ORV left the roadway, rolled over and struck a utility pole. His parents, who were following him in another vehicle found him and called 911.

Holloway was airlifted with serious head injuries to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne via Samaritan air ambulance. No protective gear was worn.

Indiana Conservation Officers assisted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Dept., ISP, Akron town marshals, Henry Township fire, Lutheran EMS and Fulton County Dispatch.