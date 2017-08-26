8/25 Highlight Zone – Week Two

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Following a one-point win over the Cadets last year Homestead left no doubt this time around, knocking off 3A no. 1 Concordia 49-25 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to headline local football action in week two.

Northern Illinois commit Jiya Wright threw for 343 yards and 4 touchdowns while rushing for another TD. Trevin Taylor tallied five receptions for 107 receiving yards and three scores while Grant Raber snagged four receptions for 112 yards and a score. Marcus Morrow led the Cadets with 16 carries for 138 yards and a TD.

At Spuller Stadium 6A no. 7 Snider looked dominant in a 69-7 win over Carroll. Christian Covington tallied four touchdowns in the first half alone as Snider built at 42-0 lead at half. Covington wound up with 140 yards on the game. Snider’s defense forced four turnovers in the win. Hudson Walker had Carroll’s best play of the night, returning a fumble 64 yards for a score.

At Bishop Luers the 3A no. 8 Knights bested Wayne 28-20. Junior running back Jordan Presley had another big game, rushing 21 times for 157 yards and 2 TDs to lead Luers. Camari Harris added a pick six to seal the deal late in the fourth quarter for Luers. Wayne was led by Dalyn Hart with 20 carries for 96 yards and a TD.

4A no. 6 Bishop Dwenger used a balanced offensive attack to take down North Side 37-0 at Zollner Stadium. Eddie Morris threw for 133 yards and two touchdowns for the Saints. Chip Clark added 93 rushing yards and a receiving TD. Hayden Jones led the Legends with 24 rushing yards.

Fans at Jack Weicker Stadium saw Northrop quarterback Bailey Meerzo rush for 104 yards and two scores as the Bruins took down South Side 34-22. Meerzo also threw for 151 yards and a TD while Keishon Edwards rushed 12 times for 110 yards and a score before leaving the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Marcalin Hairston led South Side with 23 carries for 168 yards and a TD while quarterback Omar Jackson rushed for 125 yards and two TDs.

One of the best game of the night was at Lions Field as Angola topped Leo 41-35 thanks to a furious fourth-quarter comeback. Jarett Schultz snagged a 62-yard TD – his second of the night – midway through the fourth quarter to cut Leo’s lead to 35-33. Then with 1:16 seconds left Chase Schnepf found the endzone for the Hornets to give AHS the lead for good. Chance Roddy threw for 324 yards and three scores for Angola while A.J. Restivo threw for 190 yards and a TD for Leo.

4A no. 8 New Haven made the long drive to Mississinewa pay off as the Bulldogs bested the Indians 36-32. Bryan Sexton was 19-for-25 for 243 yards and four TDs – two apiece to James Gardner and Kentrel Thomas.

Indiana State recruit Andrew McCormick scrambled for a 9-yard TD in the second quarter on Friday night to open the scoring as East Noble went on to defeat Warsaw 28-7.

Bragging rights in Dekalb county belong to Garrett as the Railroaders defeated DeKalb 28-19 at Memorial Field. Cam Smith rushed 29 times for 188 yards and 3 TDs while Drake Baker snagged two interceptions in the fourth quarter to seal the game for Garrett. Peyton Stout threw two touchdown passes to lead the Barons.

In Berne South Adams won Adams county bragging rights with a hard-fought 31-24 win over Bellmont. Nic Stuber threw for 152 yards and 3 TDs for the Starfires while Joe Stuber rushed 13 times for 96 yards and a TD. Bellmont quarterback Jonathon Wilder was 12-for-20 passing for 199 yards and 3 TDs.

The Eel River Rivalry trophy is headed to Columbia City as the Eagles defeated Whitko 48-6 at Max Gandy Field. Jacob Wigent led the way for the Eagles with 17 carries for 112 yards and three TDs while quarterback Jacob Bolt rushed for 104 yards and a score while throwing for two TDs as well.

Huntington North traveled to Eastbrook and could not overcome a the 2A no. 1 Panthers, falling 49-6. The Vikings are now 0-2 on the season as they begin NE8 play next week.

2A no. 2 Woodlan scored early and often in Friday’s 60-0 win over Prairie Heights at Etzler Field. Justin Durkes was 9-for-13 passing for 257 yards and five TDs. Amarion Hicks racked up receving TDs of 62 and 82 yards, while Jack Rhoades rumbled for 177 yards on the ground.

Aaron Dean’s two receiving TDs in the first quarter set the tone as Eastside knocked off 1A no. 3 Adams Central 28-7 in Butler. Jordan Esposito tallied two rushing touchdowns for the Blazers while Jalen Hammond’s 3-yard TD run marked AC’s lone score of the night.

Up at “The Swamp” it was 1A no. 8 Churubusco getting three touchdown passes from Tom Richards as Eagles beat Lakeland 42-12. Nathaniel Keener rushed 24 times for 139 yards and a TD for Busco.

West Noble improved to 2-0 on the season by defeating Wawasee 31-14 in Ligonier.

Bluffton earned the first win of the Brent Kunkel era as the Tigers took down Manchester 8-0. Brandon Lockwood’s 11-yard TD run late in the third quarter was the only score of the night. Lockwood ended up with 33 carries for 213 yards.