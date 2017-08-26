4 kilograms of fentanyl found during Ohio traffic stop

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a large amount of fentanyl has been found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on an interstate in southwest Ohio.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a state Highway Patrol trooper stopped an SUV driven by a 43-year-old Texas man for speeding on Interstate 70 near the Preble County line Friday morning.

The Highway Patrol brought in a drug dog, leading to a search of the SUV. The Sheriff’s Office says 4 kilograms (8.8 pounds) of fentanyl were found inside a backpack and two purses during the search.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid many times more powerful that heroin and other opiate drugs. Tiny amounts can prove fatal.

A southwest Ohio drug task force is asking federal prosecutors to seek criminal charges against the Texas man.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.