Wells Fargo wants lawsuits tossed in favor of arbitration

ATLANTA (AP) — A group of Wells Fargo customers who say they were victims of unfair overdraft practices want their claims heard in court, but the bank wants the disputes handled through arbitration.

Class-action lawsuits filed around the country have accused Wells Fargo of changing the order of debit card transactions — from highest dollar amount to lowest dollar amount — to unfairly increase the number of transactions eligible for overdraft penalties.

Lawyers for the Wells Fargo customers say the practice — which they say continued at least a decade — was “unfair and unconscionable” and disproportionately affected the poor because they are most likely to have low account balances.

