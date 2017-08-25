Traffic stop turns up 2 lbs. of weed; driver arrested

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Los Angeles man was arrested in Indiana Friday morning after police said a trooper pulled him over for speeding and found two pounds of marijuana in his Kia.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over 44-year-old Brandon L. Thomas’ 2017 Kia Soul after he was clocked traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone and making illegal lane changes on a Vigo County roadway. As the trooper spoke with Thomas, he noticed “several indicators of possible criminal activity,” according to a news release.

The trooper searched the Kia and found a backpack that had some two pounds of marijuana inside, the release said. The marijuana has an estimated street value of $6,000, police said.

A fake Social Security card was also found during the search, according to the release.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Vigo County Jail on felony charges of Dealing Marijuana under 10 pounds and Possession of a Fraudulent Government Document.